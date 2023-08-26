Debate arises over reintroduction of corporal punishment

In this era where traditional disciplinary methods such as corporal punishment face increasing scrutiny, discussions has emerged regarding the potential reinstatement of this approach within the school system, specifically targeting iTaukei students.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro acknowledges the complex nature of the issue and the challenges it poses for educators.

He highlights the concern for teachers’ personal safety, which has been a recurring obstacle over the years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well, it’s a concern because teachers have been left to fend for themselves, and the behavior of students is not helping, so we hope all this will be discussed and something will be firmed up at the next education summit.”

With the discourse gaining momentum, Radrodro has indicated that the matter will be subject to further deliberation during the upcoming education summit scheduled for next month.

As stakeholders prepare to meet, the future direction of disciplinary measures within schools in hangs in the balance.