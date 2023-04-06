Darkness for media ends today: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo while contributing to the debate on the bill to repeal the Media Industry Development Act 2010, highlighted that MIDA curtailed Media freedom.

He says it is a day of celebration for the whole nation and brings an end to the dark era of media censorship in the country.

Vosarogo says government begun favouring the Fiji Sun and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and says some of the senior journalists were forced out of their jobs.

He adds today they intend to return Fiji to the light where there will be freedom for the media.

The Minister says MIDA never advanced media freedom as they couldn’t publish anything that is against national interest under sector 24.

Vosarogo says who decides what is in the national interest or not.

The Minister has supported the removal of the bill.