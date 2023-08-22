Damodar City Labasa inspires invention of fresh business ideas

The development of Damodar City Labasa Center has inspired other investors to invent fresh ideas for businesses in the Northern Division.

Chief Executive, Div Damodar expresses contentment with the positive impact that they have made, aligned with their aspiration to expand the division.

Damodar says their objective is to create businesses and employment and contribute to the development of the division as an ideal destination for tourists.

“I have just got to learn that there are some new businesses starting … there are cleaning services, rubbish collection services, laundry services, catering services, event managers overnight.”

Damodar says this is evidence of these investors’ trust in the Damodar City brand, and confidence to capitalize on opportunities in the Northern Division.

He says the centre has provided an opportunity for other investors to rethink the development of their businesses, and expand their brands to the division.

Damodar City Labasa Center has reached 90% occupancy, and it has been dubbed as Damodar Group of Companies’ largest complex in the country.

The whole complex is expected to be completed early next year.