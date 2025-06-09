Cyclone Urmil disrupts water supply

Water supply in parts of the Western Division has been disrupted following severe flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Urmil.

The Water Authority of Fiji says heavy rainfall has affected key raw water sources and pumping stations. Production in Tavua, Ba, Lautoka and Sigatoka has been reduced.

Flooding at major intakes and dams has caused high turbidity, clogged intake screens, and limited access to treatment facilities.

Some communities in elevated or low-pressure areas are experiencing intermittent supply, low pressure or water rationing.

WAF says most major treatment plants remain operational. Teams are monitoring the situation and prioritising essential services. Water carting trucks have been deployed to assist affected homes, businesses and critical facilities.

Restoration in some locations has been delayed due to unsafe access and ongoing severe weather. Crews will begin inspections, cleaning and repairs once conditions improve.

The Authority urges customers to use water wisely, store enough for essential needs and report major leaks or supply issues.

WAF said it would continue to provide updates as efforts to restore full services continue.

