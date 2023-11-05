Cyclone prep plans for Fijians in tents

The Ministry of Disaster Management acknowledges that Fijians in Nabavatu in Dreketi and Cogea in Bua are still residing in tents and incomplete houses due to previous tropical cyclones.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka emphasizes their commitment to collaborating with all four divisions to ensure that no one is overlooked during the ongoing cyclone season.

He says while Fiji has entered another cyclone season, plans have been made to help those still living in tents.

Article continues after advertisement

“So all we can do now is, if the cyclone path crosses the area where they are in Dreketi, we just have to take them to the evacuation center at the moment and look after what they need to be stored and locked away, and the Commissioner North will be responsible for doing that.”

In the long term, Ditoka confirms progress has been made to move them to permanent homes at a new location, which will be from the middle to the third quarter of next year.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko is also urging the public to be well prepared for this cyclone season.

The Ministry has also reassured residents in Nabavatu in Dreketi and Cogea in Bua that all geo-tech surveys are complete and the new location will be safe for everyone once it is ready.