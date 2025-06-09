Cybersecurity compliance urged as strategic priority for businesses

Businesses in Fiji must begin viewing cybersecurity compliance not as a burden, but as a strategic asset.

This was highlighted by Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit’s Principal IT officer, Laurance Chandra, in yesterday’s cybersecurity forum.

The forum was organized by Datec Fiji Pte Ltd in Suva to mark National Scam Awareness Week.

Article continues after advertisement

Responding to a question, Chandra advised businesses to reframe their thinking toward cybersecurity compliance.

“I would say you shouldn’t take it as a burden. Think of it as a strategic advantage.”

Chandra added that compliance strengthens internal processes, accountability, and improves risk management.

“If you look at compliance as an advantage, as a business and an organization, it really improves your current practices.”

Moderator at the event, Vinit Nand, Chief Executive Officer of Datec Fiji Pte Ltd, emphasized that cyber threats remain a top concern globally and locally.

“Cybersecurity is one of the critical aspects for all businesses these days. If you see, cybersecurity it’s rated as the number one business risk.”

Nand urged organizations to formally include cybersecurity in their risk management processes.

“One of the questions for you to ask is, is cybersecurity recorded as a risk in your risk register now? If it is not, then this is something that has to be one of the top agenda items that needs to be reviewed on a regular basis.”

The forum calls for Fijian businesses to embrace cybersecurity governance and resilience as essential to securing the nation’s digital future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.