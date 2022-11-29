Cybercrime workshop underway in Nadi

As internet connectivity deepens across the Pacific region, collaborative action to combat cybercrime continues to be a priority for the Pacific Island Law Officers Network.

Gathered in Nadi for their 4th annual conference, leaders have acknowledged that cybersecurity is a rapidly growing threat and they have emphasized on regional cooperation to address it.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications, Tupou Baravilala says as the digital technology continues to accelerate, and cybersecurity risks have become more evident.

“The focus now is to assertively bolster cybersecurity resilience in an evolving threat landscape. To sustain our digital transformation journey and with the critical role of ICTs, it has become even more important to protect our digital infrastructure from the threat of cybercrime and to boost our collective cybersecurity efforts.”

Baravilala says the region has also seen cyber-attacks crippling critical infrastructure.

Some sessions covered during the workshop include impacts of social media, cybersecurity: countering new threats, strategies for supporting victims of cybercrime and recent trends of cybercrime in the Pacific.

The workshop will end on Friday.