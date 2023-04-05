Cybercrime, existing threat for Fiji says Tikoduadua

The Ministry of Home Affairs says it does not have the capacity to deal with cybercrime.

This was revealed by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua, who says that they continue to experience threats in this area daily.

Tikoduadua says they have experienced ITC getting hacked, with areas affected including the I-Taukei Land Trust Board and its data.

“One of the major concerns is that there are many cybercrime attacks in Fiji that are not reported particularly in the business sector because they worry about that. If they make this public, then the integrity of their business becomes questioned as well. So, we realize this gap that we have, we do not have the national capacity right now to deal with it.”

Tikoduadua says they are working with relevant international stakeholders, such as the Border Force in Canberra, to help address the issue.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Cybercrime is one of the non-traditional threats that they will look into as part of the national defense and security review.