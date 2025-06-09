Customary care leaves teen mothers vulnerable

[file photo]

Teenage pregnancies are still being dealt with largely through traditional family protocols rather than formal legal channels, a practice that continues to leave many young girls vulnerable and unsupported.

Save the Children Fiji’s Chief Executive Shairana Ali states this customary approach remains common.

She highlighted this following the revelation of nearly 500 teenage pregnancy cases reported in the first half of this year.

Ali points out that several families typically negotiate privately, with both sides agreeing to raise the child together through customary practices.

“It’s either they agree mutually that okay, to raise the child together or both the families agree to it using the traditional ways and the practices and so they offer the traditional service or whatever you call it and then after that they resolve it in that way. So they don’t approach the legal authorities. They don’t go to the police.”

Ali said many cases go unreported especially in rural and maritime areas with limited access to welfare services.

“So we’ve heard that things do tend to get sucked under the carpet as well where they just go ahead and raise the child but the mother is the one who is really affected.”

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh is also calling for stronger advocacy and support systems.

“And for us, if we are looking at providing justice for our children, ensuring that they have a safe and productive life ahead, then we are ignoring the basic ask for this, which is looking at education curriculum in school, which will provide that.”

With most cases involving minors under the age of 18, parental involvement remains critical.

However, child advocates stress that parents must shift towards open and supportive dialogue to ensure affected girls are not left behind.

