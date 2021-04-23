Curfew from 8 tonight for Suva-Nausori corridor

Police has confirmed a curfew will be in place for the Suva-Nausori corridor from 8pm today to 4am Monday.

Speaking to FBC News, Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, this will start from the Delainavesi checkpoint to Nakelo in the Rewa Delta and also includes areas along Princess Road.

This is to allow the Ministry of Health to do screening and contact tracing for all potential COVID-19 cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu is urging people to move back to their homes before 8pm and says farmers and vendors from Naitasiri and Tailevu will not be allowed in.

No businesses will open including supermarkets and Fijians in these areas are urged to stay indoors from eight tonight to 4am on Monday.