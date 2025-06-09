Cultural authenticity key to tourism sustainability: Pant

[File Photo]

Thriving in the tourism sector is no longer only about infrastructural development or a captivating visual appeal – it is increasingly about authentic brand building.

This means the values, principles, and practices guiding the tourism sector now matter more than luxury resorts or visually appealing features.

This shift has been highlighted by Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Paresh Pant, who says the market is changing and adaptation is key.

He says travelers are more informed, selective, and values-driven, making it essential for tourism stakeholders to stand out through their values rather than physical appeal.

Pant emphasizes that a key aspect of adapting to this changing market environment and the evolving needs of the sector is data deciphering.

“The destinations that win in this environment are not the loudest; they are the clearest about who they are and who they are not for. That clarity comes from data — from deciphering data. This focus is no longer optional; it is a competitive necessity.”

He says robust strategies, shared understanding, and collective efforts are vital components of adapting to the changing market needs.

He adds that the Fijian spirit already offers a warm human appeal, and that sustainability in the sector needs to come with a continued strong people-centered approach.

Pant made these statements while speaking at the 3rd Fiji Tourism Convention underway at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi.

