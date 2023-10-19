Cultivation of cannabis is still illegal: Police

[Source: Humiscope]

The Fiji Police Force has warned people that the cultivation of cannabis is still illegal, as stipulated under the law.

Speaking during the medicinal cannabis consultation in Labasa yesterday, Narcotics Bureau representative Usaia Donu says anyone found illegally cultivating cannabis will be dealt with by the law.

Donu urges people to understand that change will not happen overnight.

“We have to understand that the species of cannabis planted in Fiji have not been legalised. It has not been tested or scientifically proven to be used for medicinal purposes. This product is still new to us.”



Narcotics Bureau representative Usaia Donu

Donu says the proposed medicinal cannabis industry is still in its consultative stage, and no amendment has been made to the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

He stresses that the legalization of cannabis would present both positive and negative impacts on society, and it is, therefore, important to carry out a thorough study before it is legalized in the country.

The medicinal cannabis consultation is currently underway in Savusavu today.