Crushing to terminate at Rarawai Mill

The Sugar Industry Tribunal is urging all cane growers and harvesting gangs supplying the Rarawai Mill to make every effort to harvest and deliver all remaining cane before Monday next week.

The call was issued after the Tribunal ordered the Fiji Sugar Corporation to terminate crushing operations at the mill on the same date.

The directive follows consultations with the Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar Cane Growers Council and the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Growers and harvesting gangs have been advised to maximize harvesting efforts in the remaining days to avoid cane being left uncrushed once operations cease.

