Critical roles still vacant at FEO

The Fiji Elections Office currently has seven critical positions vacant, including the roles of Deputy Supervisor of Elections and Legal Officer.

During the FEO’s Public Accounts Committee on the 2021-2022 Audit Report, member Hem Chand raised questions regarding vacant positions at the leadership level.

He believes that this could have been affecting the FEO’s governance and operation.

In response, Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says efforts are underway to fill the positions.

“So we normally get in our deputy supervisor of elections during the election year. To fill in our next batch of recruitment, basically to help our internal auditor out.”

The FEO currently employs 63 staff members.

