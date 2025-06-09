Critical health issues on meeting agenda

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

Critical issues, including regional disease outbreaks, healthcare infrastructure, and the growing impact of climate change on public health, will be discussed at the 76th Western Pacific Regional Health Ministers’ Meeting.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says hosting the high-level summit is a milestone for Fiji, both diplomatically and economically.

He says the event will boost local business, with accommodations already booked out and related activity expected to benefit the Nadi area.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa [File Photo]

Ravunawa adds that such an opportunity may not return to the Pacific for decades, making this year’s gathering a rare chance for the region to directly influence international health policy.

“So we expect all the ministers from the various countries, that is, the Western Pacific Regional Health Ministers, to be coming, including representatives from Indonesia, China, Mongolia, and all the Pacific Island countries in the Western Pacific region, basically.”

Key discussions will include pandemic preparedness, workforce development, access to essential medicine, and regional coordination on non-communicable diseases and health-related climate risks.

The meeting will be held in Denarau in October.

