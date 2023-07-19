Crimes against women and children worrisome

The Fiji Police Force is worried over continuous crimes against women and children perpetrated by family members.

While the force is stepping up its operations on property offenses such as aggravated robberies, theft, and burglaries, crimes against women and children committed within domestic settings remain a major worry.

This is because of the 94 cases recorded, 76% were perpetrated by male family members in domestic settings.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Of the 94 child victims, 68 were girls and 26 were boys.

It adds that while the overall crime rate for the previous month recorded an 11% decrease, sexual-related offenses are of particular concern.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have recorded 24 incidents involving multiple counts of sexual-related crimes, including rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

It says all the victims in these cases were under the age of 18.

Of the 177 women victims, the most prevalent age group was 18 to 38 years old, with 43 cases being domestic related.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

According to the Police, 74% of offenses are assault-related, with assault causing actual bodily harm being the most common form of victim abuse.

The Western Division has recorded increases in reported crimes against women, while the remaining four had recorded decreases.