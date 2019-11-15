Village headman dies in social gathering altercation

A Turaga-ni-Koro has died after an altercation during an unauthorized social gathering in Vanua Levu last night.

The incident occurred at Baleyaganiga Village where the victim was allegedly assaulted by a farmer who is now in custody.

Police say the deceased was trying to disperse a group of men who had allegedly been drinking together, in breach of social gathering restrictions.

Also in custody are three farmers who were allegedly drinking with the suspect and had breached social gathering directives.

Ninety-two people were taken into custody in the last twenty-four hours of which social gathering breach accounted for seventy-four arrests.

The Western Division recorded forty-six cases which include thirty-seven were social gathering breach arrests, six for curfew breaches and three for lockdown breaches.

The three arrested and charged for the lockdown breach had allegedly travelled to Kese Village, Naviti, Yawasa during the Lautoka lockdown period

The three had completed self-quarantine measures and were arrested and charged for failure to comply with orders and will be produced in Court today.

The Southern Division recorded twenty-nine cases which include twenty-four for breach of social gathering and five for curfew breach.

East recorded ten cases, nine breach of social gathering and one for curfew breach.

North recorded five cases, four for social gathering and one for breach of curfew.

Central recorded one case of social gathering and curfew breach and one case of Malicious Act.

