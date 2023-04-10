Two men to front court for alleged murder

[File Photo]

Two men who have been charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man last month will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the two men, aged 24 and 21 have been charged with one count each of murder.

He says the victim died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault outside a Suva nightclub.

The victim was found motionless outside the nightclub on March 26th and was taken to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where he later passed away.