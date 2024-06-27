Three charged for obtaining financial advantage

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has charged three men from Labasa in relation to separate cases of obtaining financial advantage by deception via the mobile money transfer app.

A 27-year-old man from Nabekavu, Labasa is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $230 from the victim after hacking his friend’s Viber account.

The incident happened on April 16th, when the accused requested money for urgent needs.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim sent the money and the accused quickly withdrew it in Labasa.

The matter was reported to Namaka Station when the victim saw a post that someone had hacked his friend’s account on their family chat group.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

In another report, a 27-year-old man from Bulileka is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $230.

The incident was similar in nature where the accused asked money from the victim under the pretext that he was using a Viber account, which he hacked belonging to the victim’s friend.

The victim sent the money which was withdrawn by the accused.

In the third case, a 29-year-old man residing in Namara, is alleged to have in October last year dishonestly obtained $535 from the victim.

The victim was surprised to see a message stating that he had successfully sent the said amount to the accused.

The accused later withdrew the money.

All three accused persons will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.