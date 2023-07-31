Man jailed for rape

A father of eight who raped a teenager has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The 36-year-old was convicted of four counts of rape.

According to the evidence, the victim is the niece of his de-facto partner who had come to reside in Suva with the duo to attend a school in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was around 14-15 years of age when the incident took place between 2019 and 2020.

While delivering his sentence, High Court judge Justice Siainiu Bull told the rapist that he was in a position of trust and authority but he abused it by sexually molesting the victim.

She adds that the victim in her impact statement stated that she felt ashamed and has been affected emotionally and psychologically as a result of what happened to her.

A permanent domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) with standard non-molestation condition for the protection of victim has also been issued to the offender.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years behind bars.