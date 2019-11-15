Crime
Man in custody following death of 21-year-old
February 4, 2020 3:33 pm
A 35-year-old farmer of Namuka, Bau Tailevu is in Police custody following the death of a 21-year- old- man.
A 35-year-old farmer from Namuka, Bau, Tailevu is in Police custody following the death of a 21-year-old man.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and as a result the man fell off the village seawall.
He was rushed to the Nausori Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Article continues after advertisement