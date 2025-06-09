Home break-in lands man behind bars

A man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for burglary, theft and resisting arrest after admitting to all charges.

Delivering the sentence, High Court judge Justice Lee Burney said Ratu Osea Verekawa broke into Katalaina Kuilamu’s home and stole a 55-inch television and other items worth more than $1,500.

The stolen TV was later recovered.

When police raided his home on September 6 this year, Ratu Osea tried to run and shoved an officer while resisting arrest.

Justice Burney said such behaviour puts officers at risk and cannot go unpunished.

The court set a starting point of 12 months for the burglary and theft but reduced it to five months after crediting Ratu Osea for his early guilty plea and time already spent in custody.

A further four months was added for resisting arrest with the judge stressing that those who obstruct police should expect firm penalties.

Justice Burney said there would be no suspension of the sentence, noting the need to protect the public and uphold the law.

Ratu Osea has 30 days to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

