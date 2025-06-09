Grandfathers charged with child rape

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. [File Photo]

Two grandfathers were among those charged last month for the rape and sexual assault of their grandchildren.

This is outlined in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (ODPP) Rape and Sexual Offences statistics for November, released this morning.

In one case, an 80-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

In another, a 69-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 9-year-old granddaughter.

Other domestic-related cases include a 51-year-old man charged with raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter. However, the matter was later discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 38-year-old man was charged with raping his 16-year-old niece, while a 33-year-old man was charged with rape and defilement of his 15-year-old niece.

There was also a case in which a 48-year-old man was charged with raping his 16-year-old nephew.

According to the ODPP, 12 indictments were filed in the High Court last month, containing 27 counts of sexual offences. These included 22 counts of rape, one of indecent assault, one of defilement, and three of sexual assault.

There were 12 victims in total, of whom nine were under the age of 18. Ten victims were female and two were male.

Two of the accused were juveniles. A 15-year-old boy charged with raping a 7-year-old boy from his village. A 13-year-old boy charged with raping an 8-year-old girl from his village.

Other incidents recorded include a 48-year-old man charged with raping a 28-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from his village.

A 31-year-old man charged with raping a 19-year-old woman. He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

