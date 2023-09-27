Decrease in CBD crime since change in Liquor Act

Police patrol in Suva.

The Fiji Police Force is noting a decrease in criminal activities in urban centres ever since the nightclub operating hours were amended last month.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says it is also pleasing to see that nightclub owners are adhering to the new Liquor (Amendment) Act 2023 and operating to sell liquor between 5 pm and 1 am daily.

“Somehow it has minimized the occurrence of crime, especially within the Central Business District, where usually around 5 am, you will see these people are hassling people that are taking their morning walks or going to the market.”

Chew says this is the same case for churchgoers, who attend early morning service, where they no longer encounter drunk individuals still roaming the streets.

The Liquor Amendment Act 2023 came into effect following numerous reports of brawls, robberies and attacks in areas around nightclubs in designated zones in the early hours.