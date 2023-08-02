Alleged murder accused remanded

Sanaila Taroka in court this afternoon.

A 19-year-old man who allegedly murdered a 25-year-old man along Carnarvon Street in Suva last Friday has been remanded in custody.

Sanaila Taroka appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon, charged with one count of murder.

Taroka was represented by Legal Aid Counsel, who informed the court that full disclosures have been given to the accused.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate Seini Puamau questioned the Police Prosecutor on why the accused is charged with murder and not manslaughter.

The Police Prosecutor says the count of murder is due to the fact that accused’s action led to the death of the victim.

Puamau says the charge should have been downgraded from murder to manslaughter based on the Prosecution Code 2003.

The police prosecutor says the charge will be revised in the next court hearing.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court for bail and plea on August 16th.

It is alleged the Taroka assaulted Navitalai Loatuicama who was returning from a nightclub last Friday.

It is alleged the Loatuicama fell off the railings and landed on the cement surface.

He was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he passed away later that Friday afternoon.