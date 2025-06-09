Alarming increase in cybercrime

Cybercrime is surging with the Online Safety Commission recording 1,244 cases of cyber-attacks, scams and online exploitation so far this year.

This is far higher than last year.

Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale warns that the rise exposes the dangers of careless online behaviour.

Article continues after advertisement

He urges all Fijians to think before posting, saying it is everyone’s duty to be respectful online.

“We can think before we post. That’s an important message that we would like everyone to think about before they post something on social media. It’s everyone’s duty to be respectful online.”

Batiwale adds that values guiding real-life interactions are often absent on social media, where hate and spite have become common.

He calls the current online environment alarming and damaging to the nation’s social fabric.

The Commission states that reversing this trend requires collective action.

Thoughtful posting and responsible sharing, Batiwale stresses, are essential to protect users and curb cyber harm across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.