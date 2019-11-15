32 arrested for breaching curfew in the last 48 hours

Thirty-two people were arrested over the last 48-hours for breaching curfew restrictions and majority were linked to alcohol consumption.

Twelve cases were received from 11pm on Thursday till 4am yesterday.

The Southern Division recorded eight cases including five people who were found drunk along the Tovata Road and Laqere in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The remaining three cases involved a 32-year-old taxi driver and a 49-year-old man who were both found loitering at Mead Road area in Nabua while another case of loitering was recorded at the Pacific Harbour area in Navua.

Four people all in their 20’s were arrested in the Western Division including two men who were found drunk along the Link Road in Lautoka while two other farmers were found intoxicated at the Waicoba area in Nadi.

The Eastern, Northern, and the Central Division recorded nil cases.

Twenty cases were recorded from 11pm last night to 4am today.

The Southern Division recorded eight cases of which six were related to alcohol while two men in their 20’s were arrested for loitering along the Makoi area in Nasinu.

In the Western Division, seven people were arrested including an 18-year old student who was found drunk and loitering at the Waiyavi area in Lautoka.

The remaining six cases involves four men who were arrested for loitering while two other cases related to alcohol were recorded at the Waiyavi area and Bila street area in Lautoka.

Four people were arrested in the Northern Division whereby all were found drunk inside a vehicle in Savusavu.

The lone case in the Central Division involves a man who was found drunk and loitering at the Suva Bust stand.

The Eastern Division recorded nil cases.