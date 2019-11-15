Businessman arrested following drug bust

A search conducted yesterday by officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit resulted in the seizure of dried leaves.

This was believed to be marijuana and they also found small clear plastics containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the search was conducted in the suspect’s vehicle along Sonaisali Road in Nadi.

Naisoro says a second search conducted at his home resulted in the discovery of more substances believed to be drugs.

Also seized were syringes containing clear liquid believed to be illicit substances.

The suspect remains in custody.