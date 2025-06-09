Crime complaints plunge in Nadi

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has revealed a major improvement in the criminal landscape in Nadi.

Tudravu highlighted that a report has found a significant drop in complaints received from residents.

The Police Commissioner states that he will be making an announcement this week highlighting a major shift in criminal activities not only for Nadi but across the country.

Meanwhile, Tudravu also acknowledged that with more people continuing to move into Nadi, the number of police officers still needs to be increased.

He says that at the moment there are only a little over 100 officers in Nadi, and this is merely not enough for the growing division.

The Commissioner therefore calls for the public to help in maintaining law and order in the country’s tourism hub.

He says officers will not be everywhere at all times, and it is incumbent on citizens to work with the force.

Tudravu says in the past the headquarters would receive numerous complaints about services in Nadi, but that has since improved, with very few complaints now received.

He hopes the opening of the new police station will ensure timely services to the residents.

