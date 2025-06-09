Crackdown on allegations involving officers, Naivalurua reaffirms

[File Photo]

Rogue officers will not be tolerated in the Fiji Police Force, says Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua.

He is responding to widely shared screenshots of Viber messages allegedly showing senior police officers involved in illegal activities.

Naivalurua has backed Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu’s decision to investigate the claims.

The Minister warns officers involved or allegedly involved that they will be removed if found guilty.

My caution to those officers that are involved or allegedly involved, if you are found out that you are there, then you’ll be kicked out and that’s a simple message to the officers. The Commissioner and I are committed in changing and turning the organization around

Naivalurua also warns that anyone who spreads false claims or attacks the police’s reputation by digitally manipulating online messages will face serious consequences.

Naivalurua also urges the public to give time for proper investigations, noting the claims remain allegations at this stage.

Police Commissioner Tudravu urges respect for investigations, noting allegations often arise when officers intensify anti-drug operations.

