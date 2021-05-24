COVID safe measures to be maintained

It would be unwise to give up COVID safe measures and rely only on full vaccination.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong warns that preventative measures must be maintained or we risk a bigger outbreak.

Doctor Fong says full vaccination and lifting of borders should not warrant complacency and laxity as people can still contract the virus.

“The potential for an outbreak is still there due to the movement. We also have to move a lot of people from Viti Levu out into the maritime island and the North.”

Doctor Fong says some districts within Fiji have not achieved full vaccination and risks still exist.

Fijians have been urged to get vaccinated, adhere to COVID safe measures, and avoid contained spaces and crowds.

