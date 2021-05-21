Home

Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 23, 2021 2:50 pm

Wearing of masks are now mandatory for people living in containment areas.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says masks are to be worn even when people are outside their own homes.

Doctor Fong says a number of recent cases acknowledged that they did not observe proper physical distancing as they moved about the community, and attended social events such as grog parties.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s crucial that repeated advice from health authorities to wear masks, wash hands frequently, observe physical distancing and avoid crowds should always be followed.

The Health Ministry is once again pleading with Fijians not to attend social events, and not to invite people from outside to their homes as it is very important to maintain discipline by staying within their bubbles.

Doctorr Fong says this is very serious and it’s crucial to encourage others to observe these common-sense practices.

