Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow

The Ministry of Health will start vaccinating eligible Fijians in the Central Division from tomorrow.

In a statement, the Ministry says the vaccination is for those who haven’t received their first shot and also those who are due to receive their second jab.

The Ministry says it has arranged vaccination centers at well-known fixed locations and they will deploy mobile vaccination teams to other areas as well.

It adds Lautoka hospital has completed 18 days of isolation and is undertaking the fourth round of testing for staff and patients.

They also plan to complete the second dose of vaccination for all the staff sequestered in the hospital by next week.