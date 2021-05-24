Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine

Home

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 6, 2021 8:35 pm

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant after two of the samples sent for testing in Australia returned positive.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the two were part of those travelers who had arrived from an African state and were undergoing quarantine in a border quarantine facility.

The two travelers are Fijian citizens who had traveled back into Fiji from Nigeria, arriving on Fiji Airways flight FJ1392 from Hong Kong on November 25th – the day the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced internationally.

Dr Fong adds that both travelers tested negative for COVID-19 before departure from Fiji and before they left Nigeria.

They entered a government-designated border quarantine facility immediately upon arrival into Fiji, tested positive while in quarantine, currently have no symptoms, and were fully vaccinated.

He says that with the exception of four passengers, all those on the flight were from non-travel partner countries, and therefore entered a border quarantine facility upon arrival to undergo the full quarantine protocol of 10 days.

This has since been extended to 14 days.

The four passengers on the flight who were from a travel partner country have tested negative.

The Fiji Airways crew and accompanying passengers from FJ 1392 have tested negative at least twice.

