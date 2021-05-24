Home

Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim

Koroi Tadulala
November 20, 2021 10:03 am

A three-month-old infant from Naitasiri has become the latest COVID-19 victim.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the baby was referred to the Vunidawa Hospital late last month with acute history of cough and fast breathing.

Dr Fong says the child was then taken to the CWM Hospital where he was tested for COVID-19 and was noted to be positive and died two days after admission.

Article continues after advertisement

This has taken Fiji’s COVID-19 death toll to 695.

Meanwhile, 15 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Ministry’s latest update.

Of the 15 cases, five were reported on Thursday and 10 new cases in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

