Tele-health project to be piloted at Lautoka Hospital

The Lautoka Hospital will begin its special outpatient services soon.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the Hospital will pilot a tele-health project and the Surgical Out-Patient Department services will be provided through an e-consultation platform.

This service was suspended after the Lautoka Hospital became a full-time COVID-19 quarantine facility, following positive cases recorded at the facility.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tudravu adds the platform will be run with the support from community partners.

He adds in the next few days the hospital will be consulting its SOPD patients to launch this service.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the Ministry has been looking at similar projects in the field of tele-health and again it is an indication of the dimension of health services delivery that we are scoping out in this post-COVID new normal area.”

Dr Tudravu says they will provide further details soon to assist the Lautoka Health teams in moving this project forward.