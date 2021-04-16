Suva City implements new procedures

Suva City will have new measures in place to help counter any further impact of COVID-19 in the country.

A meeting between the Suva City Council and the Fiji Police Force today, has come up with plan to have a proper entry and exit points around high traffic areas identified, namely Suva Municipal Market and Suva Bus Station.

There will also be controlled foot traffic and movement of people coming in and out of Suva and social distancing of two meters, especially for market vendors.

Article continues after advertisement

Masks and gloves is to be made compulsory for those entering the market, while registry of people in and out of Suva is being implemented to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.

Loitering or unnecessary movement will be restricted.

The council and Police will hold briefings on a daily basis to align and strategize plans for a safer Suva.