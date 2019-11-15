COVID-19
Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled
March 26, 2020 10:15 am
All court cases listed for hearing during the April session of the Supreme Court have had to be rescheduled. [Source: Wikipidea]
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Register Yohan Liyanage says the Supreme Court sessions from 14th April to the 1st of May before the full court has been vacated.
He says fresh dates for these cases will be assigned in due course.
