Small breaches mean more work for health teams
April 25, 2021 5:51 am
Even a low-risk breach of confinement zones becomes a big problem for health officials.
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says if people breach the screening zones, a large number of people have to be sent in to investigate.
He adds this is unnecessary diversion of resources from critical areas.
“Some of you might find this funny but I have highlighted this because it is a real problem for us. You know when somebody breaches some of the screening zones that we have, we have to send a huge number of people to investigate the breach. Sometimes the breach is low-risk and we could have used them somewhere else.”
A man from Moturiki is in Police custody and under quarantine for breaching the lockdown, and swimming across to Ovalau.
He says the nature of this pandemic can induce anxiety in a lot of people.
The Permanent Secretary says it is a scary time, but Fijians should not let that fear drive them towards bad decision-making.