Small breaches mean more work for health teams

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 5:51 am

Even a low-risk breach of confinement zones becomes a big problem for health officials.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says if people breach the screening zones, a large number of people have to be sent in to investigate.

He adds this is unnecessary diversion of resources from critical areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of you might find this funny but I have highlighted this because it is a real problem for us. You know when somebody breaches some of the screening zones that we have, we have to send a huge number of people to investigate the breach. Sometimes the breach is low-risk and we could have used them somewhere else.”

A man from Moturiki is in Police custody and under quarantine for breaching the lockdown, and swimming across to Ovalau.

He says the nature of this pandemic can induce anxiety in a lot of people.

The Permanent Secretary says it is a scary time, but Fijians should not let that fear drive them towards bad decision-making.

