Screening is far from effective: PS

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 6:01 pm
Dr James Fong

The Permanent Secretary for Health has announced that screening is far from effective.

Dr James Fong highlighted that the Ministry has completed at least 95 percent of screening in Caubati, Cunningham, and Makoi.

These are the targeted population following recent cases of COVID-19 and contact tracing.

Dr Fong says 144,000 Fijians have been screened across Viti Levu.

He says because these people have been screened- they can’t let their guard down.

“Remember screening is different from testing. It is far from effective as a proper 14-days quarantine process that is why we will be screening our high-risk areas multiple times.”

Dr. Fong confirms more screening will be done in these areas.

He has labeled these areas as high-risk areas.

The PS says neighborhoods will also be screened at least twice.

Apenisa./

