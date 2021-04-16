Purchasing vaccine might be an option

The Ministry of Health might look at purchasing the vaccines, as their ultimate target is to get all Fijians vaccinated.

Head of COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce, Dr Rachel Devi says Fiji is just receiving 20 percent from the COVAX facility which will only vaccinate a portion of the population.

Dr Devi says they are sorting out ways to secure more vaccines to ensure 100 percent coverage.

“We getting 20 percent from COVAX that is just the portion of the population that we want to get vaccinated. The Fijian Government and the Ministry of Health are working towards securing more vaccines for Fiji. Our ultimate target is to get all individuals above 18 vaccinated.”

Dr Devi adds with the global supply and demand issue, the Ministry is setting aside second jabs to ensure it is given to Fijians who have got their first dose.