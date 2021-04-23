Public transport can’t cross containment zones

Public transportation operating in containment areas will be strictly monitored over the next few days.

This is to ensure drivers and passengers adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures currently in place.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has reiterated that mask-wearing among passengers while traveling is compulsory with 50 percent capacity.

“The public transport that will operate will be mostly the public transport within containment zones. That is, we are working hard to ensure that we can sort the approval logistics to be able to operate but within containment areas.”

Dr Fong says the Land Transport Authority will be monitoring this and will remove passengers as well as drivers from public transportation if they are found not to be wearing masks.