Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|Getting fresh produce costly for vendors|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this evening|Police monitor peoples’ movement in containment zones|Private practitioners told to be humane|Bus driver expresses disappointment|Psychological support critical for those in isolation|Church calls on members to support the COVID-19 fight|PDF activates response plan|Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Parliament precincts closed|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Public transport can’t cross containment zones

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 5:34 pm

Public transportation operating in containment areas will be strictly monitored over the next few days.

This is to ensure drivers and passengers adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures currently in place.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has reiterated that mask-wearing among passengers while traveling is compulsory with 50 percent capacity.

Article continues after advertisement

“The public transport that will operate will be mostly the public transport within containment zones. That is, we are working hard to ensure that we can sort the approval logistics to be able to operate but within containment areas.”

Dr Fong says the Land Transport Authority will be monitoring this and will remove passengers as well as drivers from public transportation if they are found not to be wearing masks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.