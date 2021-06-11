Home

Police officers told not to break bubbles

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 13, 2021 6:44 pm
Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu [Source: Fiji Police]

Police officers have been reminded to stay within their bubble at all times as they continue to serve on the frontline of government’s COVID-19 operations.

The reminder comes from acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu who visited officers within the Suva and Nausori corridor most of yesterday.

These officers are trapped at these locations when the lockdown came into effect.

[Source: Fiji Police]

Tudravu says they are staying around within the area which is now their work bubble.

He acknowledged the officers for their sacrifice and hard work and advised them to keep supporting the initiative put in place by the government.

“Stay committed to the calling. We are classified as high risk being in the frontline of things, you need to look after yourselves well whilst conducting your daily duties. Remain within your bubble which will assist us all, if you are seen out of your bubble you will be dealt with accordingly.”

Tudravu reminded the officers that creating work bubbles during this pandemic can help reduce the risk while helping the Force continue its function.

Tudravu also visited officers who are currently on home isolation in Nasinu.


[Source: Fiji Police]

