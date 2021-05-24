Home

Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:48 pm
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health is encouraging parents and guardians to agree for their children to be vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19.

This as the Ministry is now ready to begin the vaccination of children under the age of 18.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says no vaccine will be given without the consent of parents or guardians.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says more stock is expected to continue the vaccination of eligible children less than 18-years-old.

“There are ongoing negotiations for more supplies for that purpose. We are even looking at the supplies that will go to the younger age groups.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama had earlier highlighted that Year 13 students who are 18 years and below will receive the Moderna vaccine and Year 7 to 12 students will have to wait for the Pfizer vaccine.

