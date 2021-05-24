Home

Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 9:20 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A total of 890 individuals were screened and 411 swabbed at the Ministry of Health’s stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

This brings the cumulative total to 358,925 individuals screened and 66,439 swabbed to date.

The Ministry of Health says as Saturday, their mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,575 individuals and swabbed 302 bringing the cumulative total to 741,611 individuals screened and 65,752 swabbed by other mobile teams.

A total of 253,945 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 296,806 tested since testing began in March 2020.

3095 tests have been reported for Saturday.

The national 7-day daily test average is 3530 tests per day or 4.0 tests per 1,000 population. The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 22.8 %.

