No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu

All outbound inter-island passenger travel from Viti Levu will be suspended from midday tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Health Ministry, as part of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says outbound freight services will be maintained, as well as passenger services into Viti Levu.

However, no passenger shipping services will be allowed to sail out of Viti Levu from midday tomorrow.

Dr Fong also highlighted that all domestic flights out of Viti Levu have been suspended.

This is to ensure the virus does not pose any risk to Fijians in maritime zones.