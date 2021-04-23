No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry says it has not as yet put in new restrictions in place because they now know the unknowns they were dealing with earlier.

New containment measures were announced on Sunday after a 29-year-old woman from Makoi tested positive.

This sent alarm bells ringing for the Health Ministry, but as of today, the origin of her infection has been traced, which was her husband, who is a solider and had come into contact with the army officers who had tested positive on April 18th.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says they are now working with a specific timeline.

“Because we have an established link, we know the period of time from which we are concerned. So as we said before it is sitting around in this instance from the 12th of April onwards. That period of concern now allows us to adjust all our containment measures, especially in terms of screening and containment. So our programme is now more targeted from a certain period from which we can start from.”

Doctor Fong has also confirmed as of now, Police will be tougher with people who go through check points, as today there was some leniency.

He says more gazette notices have been signed today to stop all those who continue to break the rules.