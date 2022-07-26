New COVID variant poses threat: Dr Waqainabete

[File Photo]

The detection of BA.5 in Fiji poses a threat to the health sector, but effective COVID safety measures have been put in place.

This, according to Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He says Fijians need to be watchful and understand that there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr Waqainabete says it’s also important to note that it’s a cold season in Fiji and the two illnesses pose the same symptoms.

“Same thing can happen too with COVID because this is our cold season and so we need to remember that it is the new flu and it can actually put strains on our health systems. There are quite a number of people that are coming through.”

Doctor Waqainabete adds that flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, caused by different viruses.

He also reiterated that it is important for people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and to get their booster doses.