Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination

The Nausori Health Centre is only receiving emergency cases until further notice.

In a statement the Ministry of Health says the General Outpatient and Screening Clinic Services will be operating out of the Nausori Special School.

It adds that medical services at the Wainibokasi Hospital are currently suspended.

The Health Ministry is urging the public to visit the Nausori Special School for General Outpatient and Screening Clinic Services.

The Ministry says the temporary closure of the Nausori Health Centre and the Wainibokasi Hospital is to allow for thorough decontamination of the two facilities.

