Namara villagers caught entering Logani lockdown area

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 11:53 am
Operations continue at the Wainadoi and Logani checkpoint areas. [Source: Fiji Police]

Twenty-two people from Nakalawaca village in Tailevu breached the restriction in place by entering the greater Logani area by sea.

They appeared in court yesterday for failing to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Police says the Namara villagers were travelling in three separate boats carrying a deceased on Tuesday.

All have been charged with one count each of failing to comply with orders under the Public Health Act.

Of the 22, 11 are women.

They will reappear on the 14th of next month.

